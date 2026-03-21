Top regional most wanted in rape, abuse cases nabbed in Surigao del Sur

A regional top-most wanted suspect facing multiple charges of statutory rape and lascivious conduct was arrested by police in Bislig City, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Saturday.
The 40-year-old male suspect was apprehended on March 20 in Purok 4, Barangay San Antonio by joint operatives from the Bislig City Police Station, Regional Intelligence Division 13, Regional Intelligence Unit 13, and the Surigao del Sur Provincial Intelligence Team.
Authorities served a warrant of arrest issued by the Family Court, 11th Judicial Region, Branch 14 in Bislig City.
The warrant covers six counts of statutory rape under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act 11648, and two counts of lascivious conduct under Section 5 of Republic Act 7610, also amended by RA 11648. No bail was recommended for all charges.
The suspect has been placed under police custody pending turnover to the court.
PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez said the arrest forms part of ongoing operations targeting wanted persons at the regional level.
“This arrest highlights the PNP’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable and ensuring accountability for serious crime,” he said.