Top regional most wanted in rape, abuse cases nabbed in Surigao del Sur

A regional top-most wanted suspect facing multiple charges of statutory rape and lascivious conduct was arrested by police in Bislig City, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Saturday.

The 40-year-old male suspect was apprehended on March 20 in Purok 4, Barangay San Antonio by joint operatives from the Bislig City Police Station, Regional Intelligence Division 13, Regional Intelligence Unit 13, and the Surigao del Sur Provincial Intelligence Team.

Authorities served a warrant of arrest issued by the Family Court, 11th Judicial Region, Branch 14 in Bislig City.