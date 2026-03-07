Mindoro rape suspect falls

A 29-year-old electrician listed among the most wanted persons in Oriental Mindoro has been arrested by police in connection with a rape case.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Nasucob in Bulalacao town, was arrested after operatives of the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Caloocan City Police Station served a warrant of arrest on 6 March 2026.

The operation was conducted in coordination with personnel from the Gloria Municipal Police Station in Oriental Mindoro.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 42 in Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro for rape under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 5, Article III of Republic Act 7610.

No bail was recommended for the offense.

The suspect is currently under detention at the custodial facility of the Caloocan City Police Station while awaiting further legal proceedings.