No coding on 'Araw ng Kagitingan' — MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced that the expanded number coding scheme will be suspended on 9 April 2026 in observance of Araw ng Kagitingan.
The agency said the number coding scheme is automatically lifted during regular and special non-working holidays.
In a statement, the MMDA urged motorists to remain cautious on the road despite the suspension.
“Planuhing mabuti ang inyong biyahe upang maiwasan ang anumang aberya. Mag-ingat sa inyong pagmamaneho,” the MMDA said.
Commuters are also advised to expect higher traffic volume, particularly in key areas, as more vehicles are expected on the road during the holiday.