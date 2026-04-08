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No coding on 'Araw ng Kagitingan' — MMDA

<(January 28 2025) Moderate traffic situation at Edsa in Kamuning Quezon City on Tuesday January 28 2025, the expanded number coding scheme on Wednesday January 29 is suspended, for Chinese New Year Celebration, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said. Photo/Analy Labor
<(January 28 2025) Moderate traffic situation at Edsa in Kamuning Quezon City on Tuesday January 28 2025, the expanded number coding scheme on Wednesday January 29 is suspended, for Chinese New Year Celebration, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced that the expanded number coding scheme will be suspended on 9 April 2026 in observance of Araw ng Kagitingan.

The agency said the number coding scheme is automatically lifted during regular and special non-working holidays.

<(January 28 2025) Moderate traffic situation at Edsa in Kamuning Quezon City on Tuesday January 28 2025, the expanded number coding scheme on Wednesday January 29 is suspended, for Chinese New Year Celebration, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said. Photo/Analy Labor
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In a statement, the MMDA urged motorists to remain cautious on the road despite the suspension.

<(January 28 2025) Moderate traffic situation at Edsa in Kamuning Quezon City on Tuesday January 28 2025, the expanded number coding scheme on Wednesday January 29 is suspended, for Chinese New Year Celebration, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said. Photo/Analy Labor
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“Planuhing mabuti ang inyong biyahe upang maiwasan ang anumang aberya. Mag-ingat sa inyong pagmamaneho,” the MMDA said.

Commuters are also advised to expect higher traffic volume, particularly in key areas, as more vehicles are expected on the road during the holiday.

MMDA
number coding
Araw ng Kagitingan

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