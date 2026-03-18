MMDA suspends number coding on 20 March for Eid’l Fitr

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Wednesday that the number coding scheme will be suspended on Friday, 20 March 2026, in observance of Eid’l Fitr.

Malacañang previously declared 20 March a regular holiday nationwide for the Muslim festival, which marks the end of Ramadan.

“Awtomatikong sinususpinde ang number coding tuwing official at special non-working holidays,” the MMDA said in an advisory.