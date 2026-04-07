Baguio suspends number coding amid fuel-driven transport shortage

BAGUIO CITY — Mayor Benjamin Magalong has ordered the temporary suspension of the city’s number coding scheme from 8 April to 24 April 2026 to address transport shortages linked to rising fuel prices.
The move, outlined under Executive Order No. 45, Series of 2026, halts the enforcement of Ordinance No. 001, Series of 2003, which regulates vehicle volume in the city. Magalong cited provisions in the ordinance allowing suspension during extraordinary circumstances or public disturbances.
The executive order noted that increasing fuel costs have forced many public utility vehicle drivers to scale down or stop operations, resulting in fewer available rides for commuters traveling to work, school, and other essential destinations.
City officials said the suspension is an interim measure aimed at improving mobility by allowing more private vehicles on the road to help fill the gap in public transportation.
During the period, the city government will monitor traffic flow and commuter conditions to assess the impact of the suspension. The data gathered will guide officials in determining whether the measure eases transport difficulties or contributes to congestion.
While the number coding scheme generally does not cover jeepneys and taxis, the local government hopes the temporary lifting of restrictions will ease commuter demand.
Magalong also urged private vehicle owners to consider carpooling to further support the city’s transport needs.
The city government will evaluate the policy’s impact before deciding on its next steps after 24 April 2026.