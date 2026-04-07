Baguio suspends number coding amid fuel-driven transport shortage

During the period, the city government will monitor traffic flow and commuter conditions to assess the impact of the suspension. The data gathered will guide officials in determining whether the measure eases transport difficulties or contributes to congestion.

While the number coding scheme generally does not cover jeepneys and taxis, the local government hopes the temporary lifting of restrictions will ease commuter demand.

Magalong also urged private vehicle owners to consider carpooling to further support the city’s transport needs.

The city government will evaluate the policy’s impact before deciding on its next steps after 24 April 2026.