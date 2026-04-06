Marcos OKs special benefits package for returning OFWs amid ME conflict —Palace

“Bilang pagkilala sa ating sakripisyo, aprubado na ang special benefits package para sa ating mga bayaning OFW na nagbalik-bayan,” Castro said, noting that the program follows the President’s directive to bring government support closer to affected Filipinos.

Under the package, qualified OFWs may fully access their savings from Pag-IBIG Fund even before the usual maturity period. Beneficiaries can withdraw up to 100 percent of their regular savings, including employee and employer contributions, as well as dividends, without having to meet the standard 20-year requirement.

In addition, OFWs may also withdraw up to 100 percent of their Modified Pag-IBIG II (MP2) Savings, including earned interest, ahead of its five-year maturity period.