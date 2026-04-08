Missing good, great TV programs

On Channel 9, Dallas reigned supreme, and “Who Killed J.R. Ewing?” even landed on the cover of TIME magazine with an extensive feature. Then there were the Carringtons and Colbys of Dynasty, where caviar and hors d’oeuvres were the norm, champagne was gulped like soda, and the outfits worn by Linda Evans, Diahann Carroll and Joan Collins were always haute couture. It was also one of the bravest soaps of its era for featuring a straight-acting gay character, Steven Carrington, first played by Al Corley and later by Jack Coleman.

On Philippine television, the soap that stood at par with these international dramas was Kung Mawawala Ka, which aired on GMA7 and was directed by Joel Lamangan. It revolved around a president with three families, star-crossed lovers from the warring Montemayor and Valiente clans, political rivalry, tragedy, an Alzheimer’s disease subplot, and Cogie Domingo showcasing his stellar acting chops.

Comedies

The gin-drinking Minerva Chavez (Gloria Romero), her boarders played by Richard Gomez and Miguel Rodriguez, the Singalong setting, the almost ad-libbed and unscripted vibe, the signature “basaan” ending where guests and cast were splashed with buckets of water, and the catchy Hagibis “Katawan” opening theme — all contributed to the decade-long supremacy of Palibhasa Lalake, directed by Johnny Manahan and written by Jose Javier Reyes.

Another Manahan and Reyes comedic gem was the satire Abangan ang Susunod na Kabanata. It featured the Tengco family: corrupt congressman Anding (Noel Trinidad), the pill-popping, plastic surgery-obsessed, retail therapy-loving Barbara (Tessie Tomas), and their mentally challenged son Dino Tengco, Anjo Yllana’s career-defining TV character. Add to that the colorful roles of Roderick Paulate and Carmi Martin, plus Nova Villa’s Tita de los Santos with her plastic-covered furniture. Through sharp social commentary, spot-on impersonations and absurd humor, the show made audiences laugh while encouraging them to observe — and question — those in power and the rising middle class.

Both shows were primetime staples on Channel 2.

Of course, Channel 9’s John en Marsha, featuring the iconic tandem of Dolphy and Nida Blanca, the Porontongs, the ever-meddlesome Doña Delilah (Dely Atay-Atayan), and the chirpy household help. Directed by the great Ading Fernando, it mirrored the everyday struggles, values and humor of the Filipino family, emphasizing hard work, unity and resilience.