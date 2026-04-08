Missing good, great TV programs

One of my biggest realizations during the Lenten break was how much I miss the good television shows that Channels 2, 4, 7, 9 and 13 once offered. What currently occupies free TV may serve its business and purpose, but it does not match the variety, colorful and memorable characters, interesting twists and turns, cliffhangers and satisfying conclusions that were part and parcel of television during what many Gen Xers consider the “best years” of their lives. Thus, I cannot help but wonder: will history ever repeat itself when it comes to entertainment shows on free TV?
Soap operas
If you wanted camp and catfights, fashion that slayed, opulent mansions, killer looks, and cutting words, Channel 7 had Knots Landing and, my personal favorite, Falcon Crest, with its vineyards, champagne, Chardonnay, the rivalry between the Channings and Giobertis, and, of course, the reason for my gay awakening — Lorenzo Lamas.
On Channel 9, Dallas reigned supreme, and “Who Killed J.R. Ewing?” even landed on the cover of TIME magazine with an extensive feature. Then there were the Carringtons and Colbys of Dynasty, where caviar and hors d’oeuvres were the norm, champagne was gulped like soda, and the outfits worn by Linda Evans, Diahann Carroll and Joan Collins were always haute couture. It was also one of the bravest soaps of its era for featuring a straight-acting gay character, Steven Carrington, first played by Al Corley and later by Jack Coleman.
On Philippine television, the soap that stood at par with these international dramas was Kung Mawawala Ka, which aired on GMA7 and was directed by Joel Lamangan. It revolved around a president with three families, star-crossed lovers from the warring Montemayor and Valiente clans, political rivalry, tragedy, an Alzheimer’s disease subplot, and Cogie Domingo showcasing his stellar acting chops.
Comedies
The gin-drinking Minerva Chavez (Gloria Romero), her boarders played by Richard Gomez and Miguel Rodriguez, the Singalong setting, the almost ad-libbed and unscripted vibe, the signature “basaan” ending where guests and cast were splashed with buckets of water, and the catchy Hagibis “Katawan” opening theme — all contributed to the decade-long supremacy of Palibhasa Lalake, directed by Johnny Manahan and written by Jose Javier Reyes.
Another Manahan and Reyes comedic gem was the satire Abangan ang Susunod na Kabanata. It featured the Tengco family: corrupt congressman Anding (Noel Trinidad), the pill-popping, plastic surgery-obsessed, retail therapy-loving Barbara (Tessie Tomas), and their mentally challenged son Dino Tengco, Anjo Yllana’s career-defining TV character. Add to that the colorful roles of Roderick Paulate and Carmi Martin, plus Nova Villa’s Tita de los Santos with her plastic-covered furniture. Through sharp social commentary, spot-on impersonations and absurd humor, the show made audiences laugh while encouraging them to observe — and question — those in power and the rising middle class.
Both shows were primetime staples on Channel 2.
Of course, Channel 9’s John en Marsha, featuring the iconic tandem of Dolphy and Nida Blanca, the Porontongs, the ever-meddlesome Doña Delilah (Dely Atay-Atayan), and the chirpy household help. Directed by the great Ading Fernando, it mirrored the everyday struggles, values and humor of the Filipino family, emphasizing hard work, unity and resilience.
Also on Channel 9 was David Kelley’s Ally McBeal. With Calista Flockhart and Gil Bellows leading the Ally and Billy storyline, the show became known for its unisex restroom, the dancing baby, emotionally charged cases, and sleepless nights. Kelley’s writing blended drama, romance, legal battles, fantasy and whimsy.
On IBC-13, one of the bravest shows of its time, Sic ‘O Clock News, directed by the late Marilou Diaz-Abaya, ran for three years post-EDSA Revolution. It was a parody newscast that offered humorous commentary on current events and political figures.
Beautiful music
On Channel 7, A Little Night of Music, hosted by Fides Cuyugan-Asensio and violinist John Lesaca, was a late-night program that highlighted classical music and artists. Beyond performances of arias, operas, string quartets and piano pieces, discussions after each number helped broaden appreciation and support for classical music. Notably, before becoming an entertainment editor, Isah Red served as the show’s head writer.
On Channel 2, another late-night musical program was Ryan Ryan Musikahan, where top OPM singers performed alongside Mr. C, Ryan Cayabyab. His musical arrangements bore his signature style, bridging the gap between classical traditions and accessible pop music.
Here’s hoping that sooner rather than later, these types of television shows experience a well-deserved renaissance. This kind of programming is what free TV needs to win back audiences now drawn to international streaming platforms.