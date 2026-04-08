Legarda ties Filipino Food Month to food security push

She also highlighted the debut of the Michelin Guide 2026 selection for Manila, Environs, and Cebu, calling it a milestone for Philippine gastronomy.

According to Legarda, one restaurant in Makati earned two Michelin stars, while eight establishments across Makati, Taguig, Parañaque, and Cavite received one star. Twenty-five restaurants were awarded Bib Gourmand distinctions, and 74 more were recognized as Michelin Selected, out of 108 establishments surveyed.

“The world is finally tasting what we have long known—that Filipino food tells our story, from mountain to coast, from the labor of our farmers to the joy of our families,” she said.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Culture and the Arts, Legarda has filed Senate Bill No. 822, or the Philippine Culinary Heritage Act, which seeks to institutionalize the preservation and promotion of the country’s culinary traditions.

The measure proposes the creation of a Committee on Philippine Gastronomy and Culinary Heritage under the National Commission for Culture and the Arts to lead culinary mapping, support local food producers, and ensure the annual observance of Filipino Food Month.

Legarda said her push for food security also aligns with her proposed Bayanihan 3: Power to the People Act, which aims to provide direct assistance to households during economic disruptions, including food support for low-income families.

“Food has always been close to my heart because I often gather ingredients from my own backyard,” she said. “In difficult times, these meals remind us of who we are—resilient, resourceful, and united. The Filipino table remains a place of nourishment, culture, and strength that continues to bring our people together.”