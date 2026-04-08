Justice panel seeks Madriaga appearance in hearings

The House Committee on Justice this Wednesday wrote a statement to the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 21 to grant its request for the appearance of Ramil Madriaga in its upcoming hearing on April 14.

In the letter addressed to the court’s Presiding Judge Hon. Alma Crispina Collado-Lacorte, the Justice panel noted that Madriaga was regarded as a “key personality” in its ongoing impeachment proceedings related to the determination of probable cause.