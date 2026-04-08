Justice panel seeks Madriaga appearance in hearings

The House Committee on Justice this Wednesday wrote a statement to the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 21 to grant its request for the appearance of Ramil Madriaga in its upcoming hearing on April 14.
In the letter addressed to the court’s Presiding Judge Hon. Alma Crispina Collado-Lacorte, the Justice panel noted that Madriaga was regarded as a “key personality” in its ongoing impeachment proceedings related to the determination of probable cause.
“The House Committee on Justice respectfully requests the Honorable Court to allow PDL Ramil Lagunoy Madriaga, currently detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Camp Bagong Diwa…to appear before the Committee on Justice on April 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m.,” its statement read.
Copies of the Justice panel’s letter were also said to have been distributed to the City Jail Warden of the BJMP and Madriaga’s legal counsel Atty. Raymund Palad.
The testimonies of Vice President Sara Duterte’s supposed aide alleged that Duterte had received funding from drug dealers and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators during her campaign in 2022 and rekindled discussions regarding the confidential funds.
On Monday, 6 April, the Justice panel had issued a subpoena ad testificandum and subpoena duces tecum to Madriaga ordering for his appearance before the committee and submission of documents relating to his affidavits.
During its most recent proceeding, the committee granted the petition of Akbayan Party-List Rep. Chel Diokno placed the key witness under protective custody after threats to his life were allegedly posed during his imprisonment.