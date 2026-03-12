Panelo backs possible transfer of Madriaga to House custody

“To reiterate, we want Madriaga alive and well precisely so he can testify and reveal himself to the world as a fraud. If transferring his custody to the House of Representatives ensures that, then we welcome the move,” he said.

The comments come as lawmakers weigh whether the whistleblower—whose allegations have contributed to the ongoing impeachment efforts against the vice president—should be placed under the custody of the chamber for further hearings.

Panelo also criticized the composition of the House Justice Committee, saying the panel is “composed mostly of the Vice President’s enemies.”