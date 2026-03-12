Diokno urges House panel to take custody of Madriaga

“To achieve this mandate and facilitate the proceedings, I respectfully move that subpoenae duces tecum be issued as follows,” Diokno said.

Among the first documents sought are duly certified true copies of Duterte’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, with Diokno asking the Office of the Ombudsman to provide SALNs for the years 2022 to 2025, 2007 to 2013, and 2016 to 2022, for the committee “to be apprised of the assets, liabilities, and net worth declared” by the Vice President “from the time she first entered public service until the present.”

Diokno also asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council to submit a certification under oath on whether it has any records involving covered and/or suspicious transactions linked to Duterte, including accounts in her name; accounts in the names of spouses Sara Zimmerman Duterte and Manases “Mans” Reyes Carpio; accounts in the names of Duterte and Rodrigo Roa Duterte; and other related accounts, for the committee to evaluate whether she acquired ill-gotten or unexplained wealth and/or failed to declare assets in her SALNs during the relevant period.

He likewise sought records from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on its investigation into threats attributed to Duterte against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, including certified copies of documents and photographs gathered in the course of the investigation.

The motions were seconded by Reps. Leila M. De Lima of Mamamayang Liberal Party-list, Percival “Percy” V. Cendaña of Akbayan Party-list, and Kaka Bag-ao of Dinagat Islands, as indicated in the letter.

The committee is expected to take up the requests next week as it proceeds with preparations for the evidentiary phase of the impeachment proceedings, including the issuance of compulsory processes needed to secure official records and ensure the presence of material witnesses.