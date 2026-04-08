Jones lauded for containing Bol

“Yeah, you have to give credit to Marvin. He was a plus-14 at the half. He got into foul trouble there in the second half but it was great (that he played well),” said Trillo, whose squad climbed to a 4-1 win-loss record tied with NLEX.

The mentor lauded the seven-foot Jones for doing well in his matchup against the 7-foot-3 Bol, who was held to a personal conference-low production after averaging 37.3 points and 16.3 rebounds in TNT’s first three games.

“He held his own against Bol Bol. I think Bol Bol, still you know, amazing stats at 28 points and 12 rebounds. But I think that’s his career-low here,” Trillo said.

The Bolts were in full control of the rematch of the Philippine Cup semifinals and led by as many as 20 points. Meralco, however, had to weather the storm late in the fourth quarter as the Tropang 5G ignited a rally.

Jones was there to steady the ship and iced the game with a split from the line for a four-point lead with 10 seconds remaining as Bol missed a desperate four-pointer in TNT’s final possession.

However, Jones deflected the credit of the huge win to the Bolts’ collective effort.

“That’s just the mentality every game, you go out, you play a team game,” Jones said.

He also downplayed the matchup between him and Bol.