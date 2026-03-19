Jones graded ‘OK’ in Meralco debut

“He was okay, we had one (tune-up) game with him. But you can’t really gauge an import that way. So, you really have to see him up close in a game, in a real game, and I thought he handled it pretty well,” Trillo said.

Jones was brought in after Meralco abandoned its original plan of tapping Romero, who was involved in a violent incident when he kicked former PBA player Nick Demusis, who was playing for the Zamboanga Valientes, during the Dubai Invitational Basketball Tournament.

The 7-foot Jones shot 12-of-19 from the field and held his own against the towers of the FiberXers in reinforcement Kylor Kelley, Justine Baltazar and Justin Arana. He dished out three assists and had one block.

“Converge to me on paper is maybe top two in the league, talent-wise, obviously they haven’t been playing good basketball (of late) but I see them on paper as one of the favorites, and that lineup of Baltazar, Arana and Kelley’s hard. But overall, you know he’s held his own, shot 63 percent from the field, he had 50 percent from threes,” Trillo said of the 32-year-old forward-center, who spent most of his pro career playing in Europe.

The mentor, however, identified areas in Jones’ game that must be addressed.