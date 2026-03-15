A1 to ignite Manila, Cebu with pop nostalgia

This latest visit follows the band’s successful Valentine’s Tour in February 2025, which thrilled audiences in the same cities. For longtime followers, the group’s return continues a musical relationship that has spanned decades and created unforgettable moments for fans of all ages.

Comprising Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams, the band rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with smooth harmonies and heartfelt pop ballads. Their catalog includes hits like “Like a Rose,” “Everytime,” “Heaven by Your Side” and the energetic anthem “Same Old Brand New You” — tracks that continue to resonate with Filipino audiences who grew up listening to their music.

Having performed in the Philippines more than five times, A1 has cultivated a bond with local fans that goes beyond a typical artist-audience connection. What began as international admiration has blossomed into a genuine friendship, with Filipino fans welcoming each return as if the band were honorary locals.