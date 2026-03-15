A1 to ignite Manila, Cebu with pop nostalgia

British-Norwegian pop group A1 is returning to the Philippines, bringing another wave of nostalgia and romance for their devoted fans.
The quartet will perform in Cebu on 16 October at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino before taking the stage in Manila on 17 October at the New Frontier Theater.
This latest visit follows the band’s successful Valentine’s Tour in February 2025, which thrilled audiences in the same cities. For longtime followers, the group’s return continues a musical relationship that has spanned decades and created unforgettable moments for fans of all ages.
Comprising Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams, the band rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with smooth harmonies and heartfelt pop ballads. Their catalog includes hits like “Like a Rose,” “Everytime,” “Heaven by Your Side” and the energetic anthem “Same Old Brand New You” — tracks that continue to resonate with Filipino audiences who grew up listening to their music.
Having performed in the Philippines more than five times, A1 has cultivated a bond with local fans that goes beyond a typical artist-audience connection. What began as international admiration has blossomed into a genuine friendship, with Filipino fans welcoming each return as if the band were honorary locals.
Their upcoming concerts come on the heels of a series of successful tours. A1’s 25th anniversary tour in 2023 drew record-breaking crowds in Davao and Cebu, and their back-to-back Manila shows sold out almost instantly, proving the enduring appeal of their music across generations.
In interviews, the band has consistently expressed their appreciation for Filipino fans, calling the country one of the most enthusiastic audiences they have ever encountered. “We’ve just been received so well every time we perform in the Philippines,” they said. “You don’t get a better welcome than here.”
Tickets for both the Cebu and Manila shows are available at SM Tickets and TicketNet.