Ella Mai sets Manila comeback with ‘Do You Still Love Me?’ Tour

Mai rose to global fame with her 2018 self-titled debut album Ella Mai, which introduced a string of chart-topping hits that helped redefine contemporary R&B. Among them are fan favorites like “Trip,” “Shot Clock” and the breakout smash “Boo’d Up.”

“Boo’d Up” became a cultural phenomenon, earning eight-times platinum certification and winning Best R&B Song at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. The track also set a record for the longest-running number one by a female artist on the R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard Airplay chart, solidifying Mai’s place among the genre’s leading voices.

For her upcoming Manila show, Ella will celebrate the release of her latest album, Do You Still Love Me?. The project highlights a more mature chapter in her career, blending her signature smooth R&B sound with themes of emotional growth and vulnerability.

Concertgoers can expect a setlist packed with both classic hits and new material, featuring songs from her debut album, her sophomore release Heart on My Sleeve, and the new record.

Tickets for Ella Mai: Do You Still Love Me? Tour in Manila will go on sale to the public on 16 March at 12 p.m. via TicketNet.