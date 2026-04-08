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Harry, Meghan UK return unlikely to heal royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the United Kingdom this July, with no signs of a reconciliation with the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the United Kingdom this July, with no signs of a reconciliation with the royal family.AFP
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the United Kingdom this July, but expectations of a reconciliation with the royal family remain slim.

The visit, linked to activities surrounding the Invictus Games, will mark a rare joint appearance by the couple in Britain. While Prince Harry has made several trips in recent years, it will be Meghan’s first return in four years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the United Kingdom this July, with no signs of a reconciliation with the royal family.
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Despite the significance of the visit, reports suggest tensions within the royal family remain unresolved. Rather than signaling a thaw, the trip is expected to proceed without any formal or private meetings with senior royals.

Even Catherine, Princess of Wales—often viewed as a stabilizing presence within the monarchy—is not expected to engage during the visit, highlighting the continued distance between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal household.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the United Kingdom this July, with no signs of a reconciliation with the royal family.
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