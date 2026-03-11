Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles may be on thin ice

Since Andrew and Fergie were stripped of their Duke and Duchess of York titles last year, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have been edged out of events like Trooping the Colour. Their parents’ scandal has reshaped public perception and royal protocol alike, and Palmer believes distancing themselves might actually be “cleaner for all involved.”

The shift isn’t just ceremonial. Both sisters rent apartments within royal estates, Beatrice at St James’s Palace, Eugenie at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace, and while technically at “market rate,” the privilege of location and history is hard to replicate elsewhere. Their titles, homes, and VIP treatment are all on the table.

Yet their personal lives remain grounded. Eugenie works at a London art gallery, Beatrice in tech consultancy, and both have prioritized happy marriages and family. Palmer notes, “Part of me thinks that they might actually relish shedding the royal links and just getting on with their lives and careers, and they both seem to have happy marriages.”