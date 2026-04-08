Gerald Anderson ventures into hospitality with new Zambales resort

Actor Gerald Anderson is expanding his ventures beyond show business with the launch of a new hospitality property in Zambales.
The actor recently introduced Trivera, a resort developed through years of hands-on work and personal investment. In social media posts, Anderson shared how the property transformed from an empty lot into a fully realized retreat, featuring curated rooms, lounge spaces, and a pool designed for relaxation.
“Happy to finally share something I’ve worked hard on, built and refined to be perfect from the moment you walk through the door,” he said. “I’ve been part of this journey from the ground up, and now we’re ready to welcome you. This is Trivera.”
The project marks Anderson’s second property in the province, following an earlier beachside development in Botolan that has since expanded to include a campsite.