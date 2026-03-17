Faith, grit, and a dream: Aldrei Payot’s pageant journey

His passion deepened in senior high school.

“The pushing factor that made me pursue pageantry was when I won numerous awards during my school’s main pageant during 12th grade. After that, I took my first step on joining local pageants, such as Mr and Ms. Pooc.”

From then on, pageantry became more than a hobby.

“Ever since then, I’ve lit a passionate fire for joining pageants— aspiring to be part of the showbiz industry and eventually becoming a model.”

Facing setbacks

Behind his confident presence is a story marked by challenges that tested his discipline and belief in himself.

Now in his first year of college, Payot shared that his academic journey was delayed due to financial and personal reasons.

“Supposedly, I should already be on my 2nd year of college, but I decided to delay my education for a year because of financial and personal reasons.”

Part of that decision was to prepare for a major opportunity that did not materialize.

“One of those reasons was for me to fully prepare myself for my city pageant— Ginoong Sta. Rosa. Unfortunately, I did not make it in the screening, which broke my heart and motivation for the first time in my pageant journey.”

The setback became a turning point.

“Ever since then, I’ve struggled with discipline and motivation. But now, I’m slowly discovering my purpose, and I’ve seen more and more people supporting me on my goal.”

Guided by faith, he now trusts his own timing.

“I’ve grown sick of people dictating how and when I should start shining, because I believe that only through God shall decide when my time is right.”

Growth through loss

In a field often defined by titles, Payot embraces a mindset focused on growth.

“As much as possible, I refrain from thinking of losing because it is naturally part of my personality to be optimistic and positive,” he said.

Still, he acknowledges the lessons that come with setbacks.

“Though, when I do face loss, I look at it as an opportunity to grow— because it allows me to deeply reflect on how I would handle the situation.”

“I’ll be honest that defeat may be discouraging, but I’ve always took it as a test of resilience and perseverance— because I know that I’ll always learn something.”

“There’s always next time, and soon, the spotlight shall shine upon me when the time is right.”

Dreams with purpose

For Payot, pageantry is tied not only to personal ambition but also to representation and responsibility.

“I want to pursue my ambition of becoming an ambassador of my province, and eventually the country.”

He draws inspiration from figures who rose from humble beginnings.

“Same as Alden Richards, I want to become a rising star from my beloved City of Santa Rosa.”

His motivation is also rooted in family.

“Considering my family’s financial instability, I hope to lend a helping hand for them.”

“My mom doesn’t want me to become a working student, so with that, I want to find a way that lets me support them while doing something I love.”

“Naturally, we should give back to the people who first uplifted us to pursue our dreams, because I know that they’ll always be my unconditional supporters.”

Looking ahead

Asked where he sees himself in 10 years, Payot envisions a future shaped by courage and persistence.

“10 years from now, I’ll be thanking my younger self for taking those uncomfortable steps into glory.”

“I’ll realize that sometimes, you don’t have to be always ready for you to pursue those opportunities.”

“Whether I am faced with victory or defeat, there’s always an opportunity out there that I will succeed in.”

“I hope that by this time, I’ve achieved my dreams of becoming an ambassador and a well-known celebrity in the industry.”

“I want to be happy while doing the things I’ve pursued and loved, while giving my family the comfortable life that they deserve.”