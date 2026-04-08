From pallets to podium: Medals crafted for million-tree run

For the workers, the project provides both income and skills development in carpentry and craftsmanship.

As the event approaches, the workshop is focused on completing thousands of medals and a limited number of plaques, each reflecting hours of manual work.

Beyond serving as race tokens, the medals symbolize participation in environmental efforts tied to the foundation’s tree-growing and watershed rehabilitation programs.

“A Run for a Million Trees” aims to mobilize public support for reforestation and environmental stewardship, drawing participants from across sectors.

The event is backed by several partners, including Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, Maynilad Water Services, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Philippine National Police, Prime BMD, the City of Manila, and Netflix.

By turning discarded pallets into medals, the CP3 Carpentry Shop highlights how community-driven efforts can merge sustainability, livelihood, and environmental advocacy.