From pallets to podium: Medals crafted for million-tree run

Thousands of medals and plaques for “A Run for a Million Trees” on 11 April at the Quirino Grandstand are being produced not in factories, but inside a modest community workshop run by the Million Trees Foundation Inc.
The facility, known as the CP3 Carpentry Shop, transforms repurposed wood into handcrafted awards for participants and event partners, using materials sourced from discarded industrial pallets.
Supported by QBE Foundation, the workshop forms part of broader community initiatives that combine livelihood support with environmental sustainability. The foundation is also a co-presenter of the Earth Day fun run.
The wood used for the medals and plaques comes from industrial pallets donated by San Miguel Corporation. Instead of being discarded, the materials are recovered and reshaped by workers into finished products through cutting, sanding, engraving, and polishing.
For the workers, the project provides both income and skills development in carpentry and craftsmanship.
As the event approaches, the workshop is focused on completing thousands of medals and a limited number of plaques, each reflecting hours of manual work.
Beyond serving as race tokens, the medals symbolize participation in environmental efforts tied to the foundation’s tree-growing and watershed rehabilitation programs.
“A Run for a Million Trees” aims to mobilize public support for reforestation and environmental stewardship, drawing participants from across sectors.
The event is backed by several partners, including Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, Maynilad Water Services, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Philippine National Police, Prime BMD, the City of Manila, and Netflix.
By turning discarded pallets into medals, the CP3 Carpentry Shop highlights how community-driven efforts can merge sustainability, livelihood, and environmental advocacy.