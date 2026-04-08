Farmer nabbed with firearms in Ilocos Sur raid

A 50-year-old farmer was arrested after authorities recovered firearms and ammunition during a search operation in Sinait, Ilocos Sur on Tuesday night.
Police identified the suspect as Glenn Ibus Agustin, a resident of Barangay Cadanglaan.
Operatives of the Sinait Municipal Police Station served a search warrant at around 9:30 p.m. at the suspect’s residence for alleged violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.
Seized during the operation were a homemade caliber .22 firearm, a magazine, and five rounds of ammunition, as well as a black sling and holster. Authorities also recovered a caliber .45 pistol with markings associated with a Model 1911 firearm, along with two magazines and 17 rounds of ammunition.
Police said the evidence was properly marked and inventoried on-site in the presence of required witnesses and the suspect.
The operation was carried out without incident, authorities added.
The suspect is expected to face charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.