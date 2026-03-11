DFA: Nine OFWs from conflict-stricken Iran now back in Philippines

Manama has four, Israel has three, while Jordan and Baghdad both have two pending requests.

The number of OFWs in Israel and Iran, the focal points of the conflict, is pegged at 30,000 and 800, respectively.

The DFA, however, reiterated its commitment to implementing President Marcos Jr.’s marching orders to assist Filipinos overseas and ensure their safe return.

During a Senate hearing last week, DFA Assistant Secretary Germina Usudan projected that the war in the Middle East is likely to continue for four to eight weeks more, citing reports obtained by their offices in the region.

The Department of Migrant Workers earlier said that it will need supplemental funding from Congress to bankroll the repatriation expenses for millions of distressed Filipinos in the Middle East if the ongoing conflict there reaches “worst-case scenario.”

DMW Chief Hans Cacdac did not provide an estimate of the additional repatriation fund, though he concurred with the figures cited by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, head of the Committee on Finance, who projected the supplemental budget may reach as high as P13 billion. However, the amount would only cover 93,000 Filipinos, regardless of whether they are OFWs or pilgrims.