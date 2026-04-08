EXO: The K-pop group that shaped a generation

The month of April is always a bittersweet time for an EXO fan like me. Who would have thought that, at 30, I’d still get emotional over a group of Korean men?
My love for EXO started when I was a freshman at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, weighed down by my semester load and the relentless pressure of college life. I was 17 years old then.
Yesterday, 8 April, was a significant date: EXO’s 14th anniversary. Since debuting in 2012 under SM Entertainment, EXO quickly rose to stardom with their unique concept, powerful performances and genre-defying sound. From early hits like “MAMA” to chart-topping anthems such as “Growl” and “Call Me Baby,” the group became a defining force in the global K-pop wave.
But behind the accolades lies a journey full of challenges that tested both the group and EXO-Ls, their devoted fandom.
Trials and triumphs
Over the years, EXO navigated member changes, including the departures of Kris, Luhan and Tao — moments that shook the group at the height of their fame. Despite these setbacks, they regrouped and continued to thrive, proving their staying power in a constantly evolving K-pop industry.
EXO’s discography reflects their growth as artists while staying true to their signature mix of high-energy pop, R&B and electronic music. Early releases, like XOXO (2013), cemented their status as K-pop royalty, with hits like “Growl” dominating charts and earning critical acclaim.
Albums such as EXODUS (2015) and The War (2017) showcased their versatility, with tracks like “Call Me Baby” and “Ko Ko Bop” blending catchy hooks and intricate choreography. Later releases, including Don’t Mess Up My Tempo (2018) and Obsession (2019), highlighted a matured sound and deeper lyrical themes, resonating with both long-time fans and new listeners.
Military enlistments, contract challenges
Even during solo projects and military enlistments, EXO’s music remained a unifying force for their fandom. While the mandatory military service temporarily paused full-group activities, it highlighted each member’s individual artistry, from music to acting.
Contractual disputes also brought EXO back into the spotlight. In 2023, Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin raised concerns about long-term contracts and profit distribution, pursuing legal action while maintaining some group activities. These disputes continued into 2026, with unresolved issues around royalties and obligations. Meanwhile, Chinese member Lay focused largely on his solo career and international projects, resulting in irregular group participation.
Comeback we’ve been waiting for
Now, as EXO celebrates 14 years, fans are buzzing over their upcoming return to the stage, including a concert in the Philippines. The thought of seeing EXO live again, even with just five members this time, reignites the love and excitement I felt at 17.
Fourteen years on, EXO’s legacy isn’t just about record-breaking albums or sold-out arenas but rather about resilience, growth and staying true to the essence that made them legends since the beginning.