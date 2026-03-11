K-Pop departures that shocked fans and the industry

The departure of Heeseung from ENHYPEN has sent shockwaves across the K-pop industry, leaving fans devastated by the sudden news. While lineup changes are not uncommon in the fast-paced world of K-pop, some member exits have stunned fans due to their unexpected timing or the controversies surrounding them.
Here are several departures from K-pop groups that shocked both fans and the industry.
Arguably one of the most shocking and controversial departures involved Soojin, a standout member of the girl group (G)I-DLE under Cube Entertainment.
Her exit followed allegations that she bullied a classmate during her high school years. The accusations sparked intense public scrutiny and debate online. Although some claims were later disputed by supporters, the controversy significantly affected the group’s public image.
Cube Entertainment eventually announced her departure in 2021, and (G)I-DLE continued promotions as a five-member group. Years later, Soojin made her long-awaited return to the industry by debuting as a solo artist, much to the excitement of fans who had supported her through the controversy.
Following the survival show R U Next?, several trainees were expected to debut in the girl group ILLIT under BELIFT LAB. Among them was Youngseo, who gained attention for her vocal ability and strong stage presence during the competition.
However, before the group’s official debut, the agency announced that she would no longer be part of the lineup. The sudden announcement surprised fans who had followed her journey throughout the survival show.
She later returned to the industry as the main vocalist of the co-ed group ALLDAY PROJECT under The Black Label, and many of her supporters expressed excitement to see her back performing on stage.
The group IZNA was formed through the female counterpart of the survival program I-LAND, generating strong anticipation among fans.
Jiyoon successfully made the final lineup, but not long after the group debuted, WakeOne Entertainment announced that she would go on hiatus to focus on rest and recovery.
While fans initially sent their support and well wishes, the lack of updates regarding her return in the years since has led many to speculate that she may no longer be part of the group, making her absence one of the more uncertain situations among recent K-pop departures.
Formed through the survival show Girls Planet 999, Kep1er quickly gained a strong international following.
As the group’s contract period neared its end, discussions about extending the group’s activities emerged. While the group continued promotions, members Mashiro and Kang Yeseo departed after their agencies moved them to a new group.
Later, KLAP Entertainment announced the departure of Seo Yeongeun, which left fans surprised and saddened as the group had only recently stabilized its lineup.
One of the most talked-about departures in K-pop history happened in 2014 when Jessica Jung left the iconic girl group Girls’ Generation under SM Entertainment.
Jessica revealed she had been informed she would no longer be part of the group, which shocked fans worldwide as Girls’ Generation was at the height of its global popularity at the time.
Following her departure, Jessica pursued a solo music career while also focusing on her fashion brand and other business ventures.
In 2019, Wonho left Monsta X after allegations from his past resurfaced online, prompting his agency Starship Entertainment to announce his withdrawal from the group.
The decision deeply saddened fans, as Wonho was one of the group’s most recognizable members.
After investigations cleared him of several allegations, Wonho eventually returned to the music industry as a solo artist, gaining strong support from fans who had campaigned for his return.
Dawn’s departure from Pentagon in 2018 also shocked the K-pop community. The idol confirmed he was in a relationship with fellow K-pop star HyunA, which sparked controversy due to the industry’s traditionally strict dating rules for idols.
Soon after, Cube Entertainment announced that both artists would leave the company. Dawn subsequently pursued a solo career and continued releasing music independently.
In 2019, JYP Entertainment announced that Woojin would be leaving Stray Kids for personal reasons and that the group’s upcoming album would be delayed.
The sudden announcement shocked fans as there had been no prior indication that the vocalist would leave the group. Stray Kids eventually reorganized as an eight-member group and continued their rise in the global K-pop scene.
One of the shortest idol group tenures in recent memory involved Kim Garam of Le Sserafim. The group had only recently debuted under Source Music and HYBE when bullying allegations surfaced online.
The controversy quickly escalated, and after several months of public debate and investigation, the agency announced that Garam would officially leave the group.
Le Sserafim later continued promotions as a five-member group.
In an industry where groups are carefully built around teamwork and strong fan loyalty, even one member’s departure can dramatically change a group’s dynamic. For many fans, these moments mark the end of an era while also opening the door for new chapters in the artists’ careers.