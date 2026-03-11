K-Pop departures that shocked fans and the industry

Arguably one of the most shocking and controversial departures involved Soojin, a standout member of the girl group (G)I-DLE under Cube Entertainment.

Her exit followed allegations that she bullied a classmate during her high school years. The accusations sparked intense public scrutiny and debate online. Although some claims were later disputed by supporters, the controversy significantly affected the group’s public image.

Cube Entertainment eventually announced her departure in 2021, and (G)I-DLE continued promotions as a five-member group. Years later, Soojin made her long-awaited return to the industry by debuting as a solo artist, much to the excitement of fans who had supported her through the controversy.