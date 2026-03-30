Baekhyun to appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

South Korean singer and EXO member Baekhyun is set to appear on the popular U.S. daytime program The Kelly Clarkson Show.

His agency, INB100 Entertainment, announced on March 30 that Baekhyun will guest on the NBC flagship talk show, where he is scheduled to deliver a special performance, including his unreleased track “Magic On The Floor.”

Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson, the program is one of the most popular daytime shows in the United States and has won multiple Emmy Awards.

Baekhyun will perform “Magic On The Floor” during the broadcast, with his episode set to air on 31 March.

The artist recently underscored his global appeal by successfully concluding his “BAEKHYUN LIVE ‘Reverie’ in Las Vegas” concert at Dolby Live at Park MGM.