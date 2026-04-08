DOTr acknowledges ‘voluntary’ fare hikes as SFR stalls

“While transport groups have proposed increasing the base fare to 20 pesos for the first four kilometers from the current 13 pesos, the adjustment remains suspended as it awaits formal approval from the President,” said DOTr Cordillera Chief Ret. PBGen. Glen Dumlao.

Despite the absence of an approved fare hike, the agency noted that many drivers have already stopped operating due to mounting expenses, leading to longer waiting times and difficulties for commuters traveling to work or school.

Amid these conditions, DOTr Cordillera said some drivers and passengers have resorted to voluntary arrangements, with commuters paying higher fares to ensure the availability of transport.

The agency said it is constrained to acknowledge these informal, necessity-driven arrangements at the local level. While not officially authorized and not a change in existing fare regulations, the practice is seen as a practical response to prevent a breakdown in public transport services.

Dumlao warned that without immediate intervention, the region risks transport paralysis that could ripple across the local economy.

He added that the regional office continues to coordinate with concerned agencies and stakeholders to arrive at a lawful solution, aiming to balance the financial viability of operators with the welfare of commuters.