Cebu drivers seek extra from commuters

“Drivers may explain their situation to passengers and ask for small adjustments, but it depends on the commuters,” Perez said. “They are not being forced to pay more than the official fare.”

Perez highlighted the financial pressures drivers face amid climbing fuel prices. “Before, I would budget about P1,000 for a day’s fuel, but now it has reached P1,500, even though the trips, hours and routes remain the same,” he said.

He added that many jeepney operators are trying to stretch earnings for drivers. “Our boundary now for jeepneys, especially Elf units on each route, is around P1,200 or P1,100. Some operators have reduced it slightly, so instead of P1,100, they make it P1,000, giving drivers at least a little more to take home,” Perez explained.

With the LTFRB yet to approve a fare hike, some drivers and passengers have resorted to informal arrangements, hoping to balance operational costs and daily income.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the local government is exploring financial support for drivers. “What they want is for the city to provide a certain subsidy for their trips, in the sense of financial assistance that can help cover fuel purchases,” he said.

Archival said he will coordinate with the City Treasurer’s Office to identify available funds, including unused allocations from previous years and include the subsidy in a supplemental budget request. The exact amount of the proposed assistance is still being determined.

The appeal underscores the ongoing tension between rising transportation costs and the limits of regulatory processes, highlighting the struggles of everyday drivers trying to make ends meet while keeping public transport running smoothly.