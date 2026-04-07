DOTr: Special fare rates must pass barangay consultation

He said fare computation will be based on fuel consumption for one-way trips in difficult terrain, driver compensation to ensure a living wage, and operators’ boundary requirements.

The proposal comes after the national government deferred scheduled fare hikes, leaving room for localized adjustments in areas where standard fares may not be viable.

Dumlao noted that routes in steep and far-flung barangays in Baguio face higher operating costs that are not reflected in regular fare structures.

Despite the proposed adjustments, he stressed that discounts for vulnerable sectors remain mandatory.

Senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students are still entitled to the 20 percent fare discount under existing laws, regardless of any approved special rate.