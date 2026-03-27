Viral ‘gas-and-go’ suspect hunted

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Police Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said Friday that investigators have already obtained the vehicle’s details and are conducting follow-up operations.

“We spoke to the QCPD district director earlier. They are currently operating,” Tuaño said during a press briefing. “They have all the details of the vehicle that allegedly filled up with gas and fled.”

According to a 22-year-old pump attendant, the driver requested a full tank of diesel. Once the attendant finished refueling and closed the gas lid, the driver immediately sped off southbound along EDSA.

The unpaid fuel amounted to P5,196.45. The attendant attempted to chase the suspect on a motorcycle taxi but was unsuccessful.

Tuaño cited that the act of refueling without paying constitutes estafa, or fraud. The QCPD is currently coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Land Transportation Office to verify the driver’s identity.

Meantime, PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered officers to strengthen coordination with gasoline stations to prevent similar incidents. Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or dial E911.