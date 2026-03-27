QCPD probes viral ‘gas-and-go’ incident in Quezon City

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said it is actively investigating a driver who sped off without paying after refueling at a gasoline station in Quezon City.
The incident, which has gone viral on social media, occurred on 22 March at around 12:35 a.m. in Barangay Apolonio Samson.
According to the pump attendant on duty, the suspect purchased P5,196.45 worth of diesel for a white Toyota Innova.
CCTV footage showed the driver fleeing immediately after the attendant closed the vehicle’s gas lid, heading southbound along EDSA.
As part of its ongoing investigation, the QCPD has formed a Special Investigation Team to identify and locate the vehicle owner.
Authorities urged the public to coordinate with police if they have any information regarding the suspect.
“The QCPD is taking this matter seriously and calls on anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the vehicle owner to report immediately to the nearest police station or dial E911/QC Helpline 122,” the police said.