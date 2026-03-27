QCPD probes viral ‘gas-and-go’ incident in Quezon City

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said it is actively investigating a driver who sped off without paying after refueling at a gasoline station in Quezon City.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, occurred on 22 March at around 12:35 a.m. in Barangay Apolonio Samson.

According to the pump attendant on duty, the suspect purchased P5,196.45 worth of diesel for a white Toyota Innova.