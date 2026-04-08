DA, farmer coop to establish carabao dairy processing facility

Once completed, the facility will enable Eastern PMPC to process carabao milk into a range of high-quality dairy products, ensuring better product shelf life, improved food safety, and increased market competitiveness.

Eastern PMPC Chairman Leopoldo Marcos emphasized the project’s role in ensuring quality and sustainability in carabao dairy production. “This facility is designed to ensure the safe, efficient, and hygienic transformation of raw milk into a variety of dairy products, while complying with industry standards to guarantee consumer safety,” Marcos said.

He added that the investment is also a long-term strategy to strengthen the cooperative’s enterprise viability. “The purpose of this infrastructure is to support reliable production, maintain high quality standards, and ensure the long-term viability of the business,” he noted.

More importantly, Marcos underscored the cooperative spirit behind the initiative, framing the project as a shared milestone for the community. “This dairy processing facility stands as a symbol of progress rooted in cooperation. It reflects the strength of collective effort—of farmers, leaders, stakeholders, and communities working hand in hand. Together, we are laying the foundation for sustainable livelihoods and economic resilience,” he said.

Funded through the DA-PRDP Scale-Up, the subproject forms part of the government’s broader push to empower farmer cooperatives and associations (FCAs) by supporting enterprise development, improving agri-based livelihoods, and enhancing rural economies.

With this expansion, Eastern PMPC is poised to become a key player in the region’s dairy industry—creating more jobs, reducing post-harvest losses, and delivering better value for both producers and consumers.