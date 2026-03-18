Mindoro grid upgrade enables full wind output

Mindoro’s grid upgrade has unlocked the full dispatch of 16 megawatts (MW) of wind power that will help cut generation costs, improve supply reliability, and accelerate the country’s shift to renewable energy.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said Wednesday the development allows the island to fully utilize lower-cost wind energy, reducing reliance on expensive diesel-fired plants that typically supply off-grid areas.

Likewise, it helps cushion consumers from fuel price volatility while strengthening energy security in remote markets.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said fixing grid constraints is critical to scaling up renewables.

“Resolving grid constraints and improving system readiness are essential steps in enabling renewable energy projects to operate efficiently and contribute more meaningfully to the country’s energy supply,” she said.

The DOE, together with National Transmission Corporation (TransCo), National Power Corp. (NPC), PHESI, Ormin Power Inc., and the Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (ORMECO), facilitated the installation of three current transformers at the Calangatan Switching Station.

The upgrade removed a key bottleneck that had forced renewable output to be curtailed during strong wind conditions, limiting the delivery of power from the 16.530-MW wind facility operated by PHESI.

With the constraint lifted, the system can now accommodate the full dispatch of about 16 megawatts, improving renewable energy utilization and reducing dependence on imported fuel.

PHESI’s battery energy storage system will continue to support stable delivery by managing short-term fluctuations in wind generation.

The DOE said the improvement is expected to provide more stable electricity for consumers served by ORMECO while lowering the system’s exposure to high-cost conventional generation.

The agency added that the project shows how coordination among government agencies, transmission operators, electric cooperatives, and private firms can deliver practical solutions that benefit consumers and support clean energy goals.