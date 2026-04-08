CHED allows full shift to online classes amid fuel crisis

But Agrupis clarified that schools that transition to online learning will not be automatically accredited as formal online distance education providers under CHED’s existing Online Distance Education Learning (ODEL) framework.

“There are some procedures and requirements for a university to apply so that they will be recognized and credited as a school who can deliver pure distance learning,” Agrupis explained.

Agrupis stated that thehas now chosen to lift these restrictions, enabling schools to switch to full online learning if they have the capacity to do so.

CHED had previously permitted higher education institutions to adopt a 50-50 arrangement, with 50% of classes held online and 50% face-to-face, while state universities and colleges were allowed a setup of 75% face-to-face and 25% online.

“We just approved yesterday (April 6) that we are giving the full flexibility of all higher education institution to adhere to the previously issued COVID-19 pandemic CMO. But on top of that, depending on their perceived readiness to offer the pure online, sila na iyong mag-de-determine,” she said.