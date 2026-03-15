CHEd rallies universities to meet Sustainable Development Goals

Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) chairperson Shirley Agrupis said the agency is aligning higher education programs and research with the country’s United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) commitments under its ACHIEVE Reform Agenda (2025–2030).

In her speech at the Higher Education Summit 2026 on Wednesday, Agrupis said that under the Agenda, grants are offered for university projects tackling food and nutrition security, climate and disaster resilience, responsive health systems, and clean energy solutions.