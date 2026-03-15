SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
GLOBAL GOALS

CHEd rallies universities to meet Sustainable Development Goals

CHEd chairperson Shirley Agrupis and DOST Secretary Renato Solidum unveiled key initiatives to strengthen the country’s research and innovation ecosystem during the Higher Education Summit 2026.
CHEd chairperson Shirley Agrupis and DOST Secretary Renato Solidum unveiled key initiatives to strengthen the country’s research and innovation ecosystem during the Higher Education Summit 2026.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESy OF SHIRLEY C. AGRUPIS
Published on

Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) chairperson Shirley Agrupis said the agency is aligning higher education programs and research with the country’s United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) commitments under its ACHIEVE Reform Agenda (2025–2030).

In her speech at the Higher Education Summit 2026 on Wednesday, Agrupis said that under the Agenda, grants are offered for university projects tackling food and nutrition security, climate and disaster resilience, responsive health systems, and clean energy solutions.

CHEd chairperson Shirley Agrupis and DOST Secretary Renato Solidum unveiled key initiatives to strengthen the country’s research and innovation ecosystem during the Higher Education Summit 2026.
EDCOM urges review of CHED manpower, organizational structure

CHEd is likewise investing in faculty development through the Higher Education Upskilling and Study for Advancement of Staff and Faculty program, which supports specialized training aligned with SDG priorities.

Meanwhile, Agrupis reveals research initiatives on probiotics and functional foods led by the Mariano Marcos State University, AI integration in health research with UP-Manila, and technology-driven fisheries innovation projects by the Iloilo State University of Fisheries Science and Technology.

CHEd chairperson Shirley Agrupis and DOST Secretary Renato Solidum unveiled key initiatives to strengthen the country’s research and innovation ecosystem during the Higher Education Summit 2026.
EDCOM flags sluggish review on higher education curriculum
Commission on Higher Education (CHEd)
Philippines’ UN Sustainable Development Goals
ACHIEVE Reform Agenda (2025–2030)

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph