CHEd rallies universities to meet Sustainable Development Goals

Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) chairperson Shirley Agrupis said the agency is aligning higher education programs and research with the country’s United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) commitments under its ACHIEVE Reform Agenda (2025–2030).
In her speech at the Higher Education Summit 2026 on Wednesday, Agrupis said that under the Agenda, grants are offered for university projects tackling food and nutrition security, climate and disaster resilience, responsive health systems, and clean energy solutions.
CHEd is likewise investing in faculty development through the Higher Education Upskilling and Study for Advancement of Staff and Faculty program, which supports specialized training aligned with SDG priorities.
Meanwhile, Agrupis reveals research initiatives on probiotics and functional foods led by the Mariano Marcos State University, AI integration in health research with UP-Manila, and technology-driven fisheries innovation projects by the Iloilo State University of Fisheries Science and Technology.