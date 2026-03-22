CHED clarifies COA figures, outlines actions on audit findings

“Ang mga ito ay bahagi ng regular na audit process. Ito ay mga transaksyong kailangan pang ma-validate, maayos ang documentation, o maresolba ayon sa COA rules,” Agrupis said.

As of December 31, 2024, CHED recorded audit findings across its Central and Regional Offices. The Commission reported that it has since been actively addressing these observations, with 40.8 percent already resolved as of March 19, 2026.

Among the actions undertaken by CHED are the issuance of demand letters, submission of supporting documents, and filing of appeals before COA. These efforts, the agency said, have contributed to a reduction in the overall balance of NS and ND based on internal reconciliation.

CHED also provided context on the sources of the audit findings. In its Regional Offices, a significant portion of the notices is linked to projects funded under the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF). Meanwhile, at the Central Office, many findings are associated with the implementation of the Free Higher Education (FHE) program, particularly during its centralized rollout.

The Commission noted that several flagged transactions involve funds already released to student-beneficiaries under programs such as FHE and the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), many of whom have already graduated.

CHED further emphasized that many of the disallowances are not yet final, as some have been settled while others remain under appeal and are still subject to COA’s final determination.

The agency assured the public that it continues to work closely with COA to resolve all audit findings, strengthen internal systems, and improve compliance mechanisms.

“Patuloy naming inaayos ang mga prosesong ito—revisiting and updating policies and guidelines, strengthening monitoring, and making sure that every peso allocated to higher education is accounted for. We are committed to resolving all findings and maintaining public trust,” Agrupis added.

CHED also welcomed public interest in government accountability, reiterating its commitment to transparency while urging proper context in interpreting audit reports.