Cabstars, Alpha seek semis momentum

AEP enters the match riding high after a dominant 73-minute sweep of 3B last Friday — a victory that also completed the semis cast. Anchored on the solid performances of Jay Rack de la Noche, Vince Abrot, EJ Casana, Nas Gwaza and Vince Lorenzo, the team looks to reassert its mastery over Alpha Insurance following a straight-sets win in their first-round encounter last 25 February.

But Alpha Insurance is equally determined to bounce back.

Still reeling from a heartbreaking reverse-sweep loss to the Savouge Spin Doctors, the Protectors — powered by JM Ronquillo, Billie Anima, and Edward Camposano — are going all-out to regain their winning form and rebuild confidence ahead of the Final Four.

A victory by either side not only secures solo third place at 5-4 but also provides a valuable psychological edge entering the round-robin semis, with just one elimination game day remaining.

“We will sacrifice and study what we have to do in our next game,” Cabstars head coach Kitty Antiporda said.

“I think we have to polish our weaknesses while boosting our strengths. Then we’ll study our opponent.”

In the 3 p.m. match, Savouge aims to tighten its grip on second place as it takes on winless VNS Always Bright Laticrete.

Coming off a stirring reverse-sweep victory over Alpha Insurance, Savouge mentor Sydney Calderon hopes Shawie Caritativo, JP Bugaoan, Mark Calado and Giles Torres can sustain their top form and carry that momentum into the post-elims play.