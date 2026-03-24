Bulacan honors Balagtas with festival celebrating Filipino language

Provincial History, Arts, Culture, and Tourism Office officer-in-charge Limuel Jan J. Lobederio said the significance of the celebration goes beyond its duration or scheduled activities.

He said such events are measured by their meaning and the unity they foster among citizens.

“Higit nating nasilayan ang isang mas pinalawak, mas pinagyaman, at mas makabuluhang selebrasyon. Isang patunay na ang Lokal na Pamahalaan ng Balagtas ay hindi lamang tagapagtaguyod ng tradisyon, kundi aktibong tagapaglikha ng mga makabagong pamamaraan upang ito ay higit pang mapalalim at maipamana,” Lobederio said.

The festival opened with a parade of floats, the “Indakan sa Kalye,” and a tribute to the “Dilag ni Balagtas,” symbolizing the beauty and ideals reflected in the poet’s works.

A tourism and trade fair was also held, featuring products from various barangays and highlighting community participation in promoting local culture and livelihood.

Baltazar, widely regarded as one of the greatest Filipino poets, is honored through the festival to preserve his legacy and strengthen appreciation for the Filipino language and literary heritage.