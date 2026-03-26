Vandalism hits Mariveles WWII memorial park

Unknown miscreants vandalized the Landing in Mariveles Memorial Park in the town of Mariveles, Bataan, defacing a monument that honors a key moment in Philippine history—the area’s liberation by American forces during World War II.
According to the Yes Mariveles Tourism Office, the Landing in Mariveles refers to a major historical and cultural event commemorating the arrival of American forces on February 15, 1945, to liberate the area during the war.
“Nakakalungkot at nakakaalarma ang mga insidente ng vandalism sa Landing in Mariveles Memorial Park, isang makasaysayang lugar na sumasalamin sa sakripisyo at kabayanihan ng mga beteranong Pilipino,” the office said.
The office added that any form of vandalism—whether graffiti or even defecation within the site—is not only a violation of the law but also a grave disrespect to the history and memory of those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom.
“Hindi ito lugar para sa pansariling marka o mensahe. Ito ay lugar ng pag-alala, paggalang, at pagkilala. Mahigpit naming ipinapaalala sa lahat: pangalagaan at igalang ang ating mga pamanang lugar. Sama-sama nating panatilihing malinis, maayos, at kagalang-galang ang mga ito para sa susunod na henerasyon,” the tourism office added.
The Landing in Mariveles formed part of the Mariveles-Corregidor Operation, which aimed to recapture the southern tip of the Bataan Peninsula and the island fortress of Corregidor. It marked a turning point in the liberation of the Philippines from Japanese occupation.
The Municipal Government of Mariveles recently commemorated the 81st anniversary of the historic event through a series of activities held from February 13 to 27, 2026, under the theme “Pamana ng Kasaysayan: Kalayaan, Lakas, at Tagumpay ng Bayan” (Legacy of History: Freedom, Strength, and Victory of the Nation).