Vandalism hits Mariveles WWII memorial park

Unknown miscreants vandalized the Landing in Mariveles Memorial Park in the town of Mariveles, Bataan, defacing a monument that honors a key moment in Philippine history—the area’s liberation by American forces during World War II.

According to the Yes Mariveles Tourism Office, the Landing in Mariveles refers to a major historical and cultural event commemorating the arrival of American forces on February 15, 1945, to liberate the area during the war.

“Nakakalungkot at nakakaalarma ang mga insidente ng vandalism sa Landing in Mariveles Memorial Park, isang makasaysayang lugar na sumasalamin sa sakripisyo at kabayanihan ng mga beteranong Pilipino,” the office said.