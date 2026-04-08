76 Sulu learners complete Army literacy program

Borras highlighted the story of the oldest graduate, 70-year-old Jurraya Taji, whose determination to learn how to read and write stood out as a symbol of perseverance. The youngest graduate, 16-year-old Edimar Sadihar, completed the program with plans to pursue formal education.

In a message on behalf of Panglima Estino Mayor Benshar Estino, Nisrin Eron said the local government remains committed to ensuring access to education and supporting literacy programs in the municipality.

Nur-Aisha Gonzalez, Alternative Learning System focal person of the Department of Education in Sulu, thanked the 21st Infantry Battalion for its sustained efforts to improve literacy across the province.

Representing Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino P. Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade, Lt. Col. Rolando T. Granados underscored the role of education in empowering communities and sustaining peace.

He said the ALPS program goes beyond basic literacy by building confidence, strengthening resilience, and opening opportunities for a better future, adding that strong partnerships with government agencies are key to long-term development.

Maj. Gen. Leonardo I. Peña, commander of the 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division and Joint Task Force Orion, also emphasized the importance of education in peacebuilding, citing the continuing partnership between the Philippine Army and the Department of Education.

The ALPS graduation, Peña said, highlights the Army’s commitment to community-based peace efforts, demonstrating how education can drive resilience and unity in conflict-affected areas.