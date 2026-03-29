Army, officials oversee firearm surrenders to boost Sulu gun-free drive

In a separate operation in Barangay Tubig Putih, Luuk, Sulu, joint elements from Alpha Company, 101st Infantry “Sajahitra” Battalion under 1Lt. Clent Mark C. Gaitera, together with personnel from the Luuk Municipal Police Station led by PCpt. Buco and Municipal Councilor Hon. Abdurajik Abas, conducted a law enforcement support operation. The activity resulted in the apprehension of two individuals and the handover of two low-powered firearms, consisting of one Cal. .45 pistol with one magazine and one Cal. .38 revolver. The firearms were reportedly used indiscriminately, prompting immediate joint action in support of the barangay’s Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Community resolution.

Additionally, during the declaration of Barangay Lingah, Luuk, Sulu, as a Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Community, one M79 grenade launcher was voluntarily surrendered. This was facilitated through the leadership of Barangay Chairperson Hon. Raisa H. Rasad, in close coordination with 1Lt. Gaitera and troops of the 101st Infantry Battalion, further highlighting sustained community engagement in support of peace initiatives.

Lt. Col. Ronald A. Borras, Commanding Officer of the 21st Infantry Battalion, said that the continued handover of firearms demonstrates the effectiveness of sustained localized peace engagements and the active participation of local government units in addressing security concerns at the community level.

Lt. Col. Dante E. Mantes, Commanding Officer of the 101st Infantry Battalion, emphasized that the prompt response of joint forces and the cooperation of the community highlight the shared responsibility in maintaining peace and order, particularly in areas implementing GFPCC initiatives.

Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino P. Delos Santos, Commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, underscored that the handovers reflect increasing public trust and support for government peace initiatives, noting that community participation remains vital in sustaining security gains and preventing the resurgence of violence.

Maj. Gen. Leonardo I. Peña, Commander of the 11th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Orion, said that the growing number of firearm handovers affirms the effectiveness of whole-of-government efforts in promoting peace and stability in Sulu.

The 11th Infantry Division continues to support the implementation of Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community initiatives across Sulu in partnership with local government units, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders.