Firearm handovers in Sulu boost disarmament drive

Civilians in three municipalities in Sulu voluntarily surrendered four firearms, a development the Philippine Army said reflects growing community support for disarmament efforts.
The handovers took place in Panamao, Luuk, and Tapul on 22 March, involving two M1 Garand rifles, one M1 Carbine rifle, and a .357 revolver.
Lt. Col. Ronald Borras, commander of the 21st Infantry Battalion, said one M1 Carbine rifle was turned over in Barangay Baunoh, Panamao through coordination with local officials and police.
In Luuk, Lt. Col. Dante Mantes, commander of the 101st Infantry Battalion, reported the surrender of one M1 Garand rifle in Barangay Kan Bulak, facilitated by local officials and the municipal police.
Meanwhile, in Tapul, Lt. Col. Roy Dalumpines of the 104th Infantry Battalion said two firearms — an M1 Garand rifle and a .357 revolver — were handed over by civilians, marking the first recorded voluntary surrender in the municipality.
Local officials said the development signals increased trust in government-led peace initiatives.
Tapul Mayor Nasser Daud Jr. said the handover reflects the community’s commitment to peace and stability.
Military officials said the surrender of loose firearms supports the government’s campaign for gun-free and conflict-free communities in the province.
Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, said the initiative highlights strengthened cooperation among the Armed Forces, Philippine National Police, local governments, and communities.
Maj. Gen. Leonardo Peña, commander of Joint Task Force Orion and the 11th Infantry Division, said voluntary disarmament is key to preventing violence and sustaining peace efforts.
The military said it will continue to encourage communities to support disarmament programs across Sulu.