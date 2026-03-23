Firearm handovers in Sulu boost disarmament drive

Meanwhile, in Tapul, Lt. Col. Roy Dalumpines of the 104th Infantry Battalion said two firearms — an M1 Garand rifle and a .357 revolver — were handed over by civilians, marking the first recorded voluntary surrender in the municipality.

Local officials said the development signals increased trust in government-led peace initiatives.

Tapul Mayor Nasser Daud Jr. said the handover reflects the community’s commitment to peace and stability.

Military officials said the surrender of loose firearms supports the government’s campaign for gun-free and conflict-free communities in the province.

Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, said the initiative highlights strengthened cooperation among the Armed Forces, Philippine National Police, local governments, and communities.

Maj. Gen. Leonardo Peña, commander of Joint Task Force Orion and the 11th Infantry Division, said voluntary disarmament is key to preventing violence and sustaining peace efforts.

The military said it will continue to encourage communities to support disarmament programs across Sulu.