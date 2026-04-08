2 Chinese nationals nabbed, P5M illicit goods seized in Pampanga

Two Chinese nationals were arrested while P5,051,130.00-worth of illegal foam and mattresses were seized at Brgy. Sta. Maria in the town of Minalin, Pampanga, on 7 April 2026.
The CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 - Special Operation Team, CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit, together with representatives from the Department of Trade Industry (DTI), implemented a Search Warrant for violation of Republic Act No. 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines) in a warehouse in the said area.
The operation resulted in the arrest of two male Chinese nationals and the confiscation of 1,956 pieces of assorted foam mattresses valued at P5,051,130.00.
A report that reached Police Major General Robert AA Morico II, the Director of CIDG, stated that the arrested suspects, "Shao" and "Lin," both male, of legal age, Chinese nationals, are the owner and manager of the warehouse, respectively.
The two are subjects of the search warrant and were caught selling and trading foam and mattresses, which are not compliant with the minimum labeling requirements and standards for consumer products as prescribed by the DTI.
The Director of CIDG emphasized that the State protects the interests of the consumers, promotes their general welfare, and establishes standards of conduct for business and industry.