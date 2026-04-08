2 Chinese nationals nabbed, P5M illicit goods seized in Pampanga

Two Chinese nationals were arrested while P5,051,130.00-worth of illegal foam and mattresses were seized at Brgy. Sta. Maria in the town of Minalin, Pampanga, on 7 April 2026.

The CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 - Special Operation Team, CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit, together with representatives from the Department of Trade Industry (DTI), implemented a Search Warrant for violation of Republic Act No. 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines) in a warehouse in the said area.