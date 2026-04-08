15 face raps in ‘Royal Kingdom’ investment scam — PNP

Investigators said the group used various online platforms to recruit members, offering so-called “Yellow Cards” and “Green Cards” priced from P150 to P5,500, enticing victims with promises of financial gains.

The operation stemmed from intelligence reports of organized online scam activities. Authorities conducted cyber patrols and ground validation to confirm the scheme, which allegedly targeted hundreds of victims, including elderly individuals and members of Indigenous communities.

Asueta said authorities are still determining the total amount collected but noted that the group had a wide reach across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“We haven’t been able to account for the amount of money he collected, but there are many groups nationwide. Many will come forward and file cases so we can complete the case of qualified estafa,” he said.

He added that the scheme relied on deception, promising rewards such as land and wealth once the leader is supposedly crowned “king.”

Police said the suspect had no verified contracts or financial backing to support the promised returns.

The arrested individuals face charges for violations of the Securities Regulation Code and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. urged the public to remain vigilant, especially in rural communities, and directed the PNP-ACG to intensify awareness campaigns and enforcement against cyber-enabled fraud.