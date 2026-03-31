SEC files raps vs Maharlika group over illegal solicitations

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a criminal complaint against the Royal Kingdom of Maharlika Pearl of the Orient Organization Inc. (RKOM) and its armed component, Royal Vanguard Transnational Intelligence Group Inc., for illegally soliciting investments—a fresh warning to the investing public against unregistered schemes promising unrealistic returns.
Citing a complaint filed with the Office of the City Prosecutor in Santa Rosa, Laguna on Monday, the SEC said it charged RKOM with violations of Securities Regulation Code (SRC) and the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act (FCPA).
Named in the complaint were RKOM founder Rolando Rhey Kipte Villar, also known as “Supremo,” who is alleged to soon be the “King of the Philippines,” and 14 other members: Roger Rivera, Jimmy Limos, Danilo Alfonso, Mark Raven Colocado, Roland Alan Antonio, Eufemicito Richard Javillonar, Miguel Maravilla, Amanda Castillo, Sergia Herrera, Elvira Vedania, Eva Basbas, Editha Balisi, Marivic De Chavez, and Isabelita Rapista.
The complaint followed the arrest of Villar and other members during a joint entrapment operation by the SEC and the Philippine National Police in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on 28 March, with support from anti-cybercrime units.
According to the SEC, RKOM enticed the public to join by selling “Yellow” and “Green” cards priced from P200 to P5,500, promising lifetime benefits ranging from P100,000 to P5 million—returns that far exceed typical investment instruments and signal potential fraud.
The group also claimed members would gain access to the supposed wealth of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr., including a two percent share from a so-called “Mother Account” covering gold deposits, commodities, and warrants.
Meanwhile, members of Royal Vanguard were required to pay P5,500 for uniforms and badges to serve as security for Villar.
Both entities were registered as non-stock corporations but lacked the secondary license required to solicit investments—reinforcing the SEC’s warning that corporate registration alone does not authorize firms to offer investment products to the public.