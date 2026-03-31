SEC files raps vs Maharlika group over illegal solicitations

According to the SEC, RKOM enticed the public to join by selling “Yellow” and “Green” cards priced from P200 to P5,500, promising lifetime benefits ranging from P100,000 to P5 million—returns that far exceed typical investment instruments and signal potential fraud.

The group also claimed members would gain access to the supposed wealth of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr., including a two percent share from a so-called “Mother Account” covering gold deposits, commodities, and warrants.

Meanwhile, members of Royal Vanguard were required to pay P5,500 for uniforms and badges to serve as security for Villar.

Both entities were registered as non-stock corporations but lacked the secondary license required to solicit investments—reinforcing the SEC’s warning that corporate registration alone does not authorize firms to offer investment products to the public.