Zambales beaches draw Holy Week crowds

Visitors spent the long weekend enjoying the seaside, with many opting for simple activities such as swimming, dining by the shore and gathering with friends and family. For others, the trip served as an opportunity to pause from daily routines and reflect, in keeping with the observance of Holy Week.

The influx of tourists contributed to increased activity in local resorts and small businesses, which benefited from the steady flow of guests throughout the three-day period.

As travel picks up during holidays, Zambales continues to stand out as a reliable destination for short getaways, offering both relaxation and accessibility for a wide range of visitors.