Zambales beaches draw Holy Week crowds

ZAMBALES — Beach destinations in Zambales experienced a surge of visitors during the Holy Week break, as workers, students and families flocked to the province from 3 to 5 April for a much-needed respite.
Known for its accessible coastline and relaxed atmosphere, Zambales remained a top choice for those seeking a quick escape from the city without the need for long travel. The province’s beaches provided a convenient setting for rest and recreation during one of the busiest holiday periods of the year.
Visitors spent the long weekend enjoying the seaside, with many opting for simple activities such as swimming, dining by the shore and gathering with friends and family. For others, the trip served as an opportunity to pause from daily routines and reflect, in keeping with the observance of Holy Week.
The influx of tourists contributed to increased activity in local resorts and small businesses, which benefited from the steady flow of guests throughout the three-day period.
As travel picks up during holidays, Zambales continues to stand out as a reliable destination for short getaways, offering both relaxation and accessibility for a wide range of visitors.