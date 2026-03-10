Zambales provincial government implements four-day work week

The Zambales Provincial Government is set to implement a four-day work week starting this week after issuing Executive Order No. 1, Series of 2026, on 9 March 2026.

According to Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., the executive order is in line with Memorandum Circular No. 114, s. 2026, issued by the Office of the President regarding the implementation of a four-day work week in government offices.

Ebdane said provincial government offices will operate from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.