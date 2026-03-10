Zambales provincial government implements four-day work week

The Zambales Provincial Government is set to implement a four-day work week starting this week after issuing Executive Order No. 1, Series of 2026, on 9 March 2026.
According to Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., the executive order is in line with Memorandum Circular No. 114, s. 2026, issued by the Office of the President regarding the implementation of a four-day work week in government offices.
Ebdane said provincial government offices will operate from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
He added that several offices will continue to provide services round-the-clock, including the Provincial Engineering Office, President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital, San Marcelino District Hospital, Castillejos District Hospital, and Ospital ng Sta. Cruz.
A skeletal workforce will be maintained at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO), Provincial General Services Office (PGSO), and the Provincial Administrator’s Office (PAcO) to ensure continuous public service.
Ebdane said the move aims to reduce gasoline and electricity consumption while promoting a more efficient use of provincial government resources.
As of 9 March 2026, the Philippine government has implemented a temporary four-day work week for executive branch offices, local government units, and state universities to conserve energy amid rising global fuel prices.
Under the setup, offices operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Thursday, with essential services exempted.
The arrangement is expected to help reduce commuting and energy costs for employees, although the policy remains temporary.