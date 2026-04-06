‘Hawak mo ang beer!’ (just not on the streets)

Speaking at the Bureau of Fire Protection headquarters in Quezon City on Monday, Remulla made it clear: the crackdown isn’t about new laws, but about finally implementing existing ones — consistently and without exceptions.

“Just to be clear, we already have an Anti-Public Intoxication Act. Drinking in the streets is prohibited. You can’t set up tables and chairs outside and turn the road into an inuman spot,” Remulla said in Filipino.

“That’s where trouble usually starts — fights, even sexual harassment. That’s banned. So let me warn everyone now: if you’re caught drinking in the streets, you will be arrested,” he said.

Beyond street drinking, Remulla also called out late-night loitering, especially among young people.

“I’m saying this now — those loitering groups, solvent sniffers, kids just hanging around doing nothing — by 10 p.m. you should be home,” he said.

He noted that something as simple as how one dresses in public is part of maintaining order.

“Third, walking around shirtless is no longer allowed. That’s not acceptable anymore. It’s an act of civility to at least dress properly when you’re out in public. If it’s hot, at least wear a sleeveless shirt,” he said.

And for a country known for its love of karaoke, a firm cutoff time is being drawn up.

“Fourth, videoke past 10 p.m. is no longer allowed. I know Filipinos love to sing — we have so many great singers, and it’s fun especially with friends — but there has to be a limit,” he added.

The initiative will initially be rolled out across Metro Manila, where authorities say crime is most concentrated, with the aim of making neighborhoods safer and more orderly.

“But eventually this will be expanded to all major urban centers across the country,” Remulla said. “We’re doing this because most crimes happen in urban areas.”

Police Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., Philippine National Police chief, said the police force is ready to back the effort, noting that additional personnel have been deployed to key areas in the capital.

“This won’t just be for Metro Manila — it will be implemented nationwide,” Nartatez said. “We’re starting here so we can see the difference. In Metro Manila, everything is in place — we have the convergence areas where deployment is needed, and those have already been identified.”

If enforced as planned, the initiative could reshape the rhythm of everyday street life — quieter nights, clearer roads, and fewer informal gatherings — marking a noticeable change in how communities across the metro wind down after dark.