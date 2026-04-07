Walking the talk: Binibining Pilipinas 2026 candidates share ground-level solutions to fuel crisis

Representing Dumaguete, Julianne Raine Antonio highlighted the importance of shifting everyday habits toward sustainability and wellness.

“I hope that we can walk more in places that are safer for pedestrians. Walking is also beneficial to our health,” she shared, emphasizing both environmental and personal health benefits.

For Pauline Thea Ann of Aklan, the solution lies in long-term infrastructure. She underscored the need for systemic improvements in transportation.

“I hope the government improves our public transportation system, particularly trains and subways, so that people can move and commute faster,” she said, pointing to efficiency and accessibility as key to reducing fuel dependence.

Meanwhile, Gwen Meliz Soriano of Baguio City leaned into her hometown’s natural advantage.

“We have the advantage of cool weather, and we are a walkable city — we encourage everyone to walk,” she noted, reinforcing how urban design and climate can support eco-friendly habits.

From Tarlac, Sasha Lacuña shared a more family-centered approach to coping with rising fuel costs.