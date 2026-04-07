Walking the talk: Binibining Pilipinas 2026 candidates share ground-level solutions to fuel crisis

Following their official sashing ceremonies, several candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2026 are stepping beyond beauty and poise — offering practical, community-driven responses to the ongoing energy and fuel challenges affecting their hometowns.
From promoting walkable cities to calling for improved transport systems, these delegates are proving that pageantry today is as much about advocacy as it is about the crown.
Representing Dumaguete, Julianne Raine Antonio highlighted the importance of shifting everyday habits toward sustainability and wellness.
“I hope that we can walk more in places that are safer for pedestrians. Walking is also beneficial to our health,” she shared, emphasizing both environmental and personal health benefits.
For Pauline Thea Ann of Aklan, the solution lies in long-term infrastructure. She underscored the need for systemic improvements in transportation.
“I hope the government improves our public transportation system, particularly trains and subways, so that people can move and commute faster,” she said, pointing to efficiency and accessibility as key to reducing fuel dependence.
Meanwhile, Gwen Meliz Soriano of Baguio City leaned into her hometown’s natural advantage.
“We have the advantage of cool weather, and we are a walkable city — we encourage everyone to walk,” she noted, reinforcing how urban design and climate can support eco-friendly habits.
From Tarlac, Sasha Lacuña shared a more family-centered approach to coping with rising fuel costs.
“In my hometown, I live 30 minutes away from everything. To adapt to the current situation, my family uses one car so we can accomplish all our errands in a single trip,” she explained, highlighting carpooling as a practical, everyday solution.
Echoing similar sentiments, Hannah Calex Naces of Cauayan, Isabela, spoke about the culture of walking and staying active in her community.
“What we do in Isabela, particularly in Cauayan, kapag alam naming malapit lang ang pupuntahan namin, we walk or jog — and it really helps us. So I agree with my fellow candidates,” she said.
As the competition builds toward its much-anticipated coronation night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum this July 2026, these candidates are already demonstrating that their voices — and their advocacies — carry weight far beyond the stage.