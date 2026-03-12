Style meets strength: Five delegates shine as Miss Universe Philippines 2026 unveils first sports fest

Leading the list was Allyson Hetland of Pampanga, whose poised appearance and fashion-forward sensibility captured attention throughout the gathering. Close behind was Zestah Shalom Espinosa of Iloilo City, whose chic and modern aesthetic reflected both confidence and creativity.

Also recognized was Jenrose Javier of Sultan Kudarat, whose sophisticated styling highlighted a refined yet approachable charm. Representing the Cordilleras, Lyneree Montero-Yodong of Mountain Province stood out with her distinctive presence and graceful styling, while Marian Arellano of Tarlac rounded out the group with a look that balanced classic beauty and contemporary flair.

The recognition was presented during an event celebrating Miss Universe Philippines’ renewed collaboration with wellness brand Jell Life, which once again joins the national pageant as Co-Presenter and Official Overall Beauty and Wellness Partner for the 2026 competition.

A Pageant That Goes Beyond the Runway

The gathering also marked the official announcement of a new initiative designed to showcase the candidates in a completely different light.

Miss Universe Philippines Executive Vice President Voltaire Tayag revealed that the organization will stage the first-ever Miss Universe Philippines Sports Fest, an activity meant to highlight the delegates’ athleticism, teamwork, and overall fitness.

“This year we’ll do something very exciting, and it will not only get them outside but to be active as well. We’re going to have the Miss Universe Philippines Sports Fest,” Tayag shared.

Scheduled for March 17, the event will feature sports and wellness activities such as badminton, pickleball, and pilates, allowing candidates to demonstrate agility, endurance, and focus outside the traditional pageant environment.

Strength, Wellness, and Sisterhood

The Sports Fest forms part of the organization’s evolving approach to pageantry—one that prioritizes holistic development alongside beauty and stage presence.

Through its continued partnership with Miss Universe Philippines, Jell Life supports initiatives that encourage healthy routines and balanced lifestyles among the delegates. The brand also highlighted two of its wellness products during the event: Jell Life Slender Carb Blocker Jelly, which promotes mindful lifestyle balance, and Jell Life Timeless Placenta Anti-Aging Jelly, focused on skin vitality and daily self-care.

Beyond the competition itself, organizers emphasized that activities like the Sports Fest are meant to foster camaraderie among the delegates, encouraging teamwork and mutual support as they navigate the demanding journey toward the crown.

Preparing a Filipina Ready for the World

With months of activities still ahead before coronation night, Miss Universe Philippines continues to expand its platform beyond the traditional pageant format.

By integrating fitness programs, wellness partnerships, and community-building activities, the organization aims to shape a Filipina representative who embodies confidence, resilience, and purpose—qualities essential for the international stage.

And if the early spotlight on style is any indication, the road to the crown has already begun with bold statements—not only on the runway, but also in the way these women carry themselves long before the final night.