Limgas na Pangasinan highlights culture and craftsmanship on 50th year

“True beauty goes beyond what you see,” she said. “It lives in the stories we carry, the struggles we overcome, and the battles we choose to uphold every single day.”

Her words reframed the pageant as a space where young women are not merely contenders for a crown, but voices of their respective communities. “Whether you win or lose, you are already winners,” she said, reminding candidates that their role as representatives is itself an honor.

“And in the world that often tries to define beauty in narrow ways, you stand here today expanding that definition,” she added.

A pageant promoting culture and community

For decades, Limgas na Pangasinan has served as a cultural mirror of the province — showcasing not only grace and intelligence, but also the richness of Pangasinan’s heritage. This year continues that tradition, with candidates evaluated on their knowledge of local history, culture, and traditions, alongside their chosen advocacies.

The competition also aligns with the province’s broader tourism and cultural agenda, positioning Limgas as both a cultural showcase and a platform for storytelling. Each candidate brings with her a narrative shaped by locality — whether coastal, agricultural, urban, or heritage-rich — reflecting the diversity of Pangasinan itself.

The road to the crown unfolds in stages: a pre-pageant night on 18 April, where talents take center stage, and the Grand Coronation Night on 24 April at the Narciso Ramos Sports and Civic Center Gymnasium.

Craftsmanship behind pageantry

Marking this golden year is the introduction of Project Masanting, a pioneering initiative that expands the pageant’s reach beyond the stage. Conceived as a training and development platform for local designers, the project underscores the province’s commitment to nurturing its creative industries.

Derived from the Pangasinan word for “beautiful,” Project Masanting spotlights craftsmanship, gathering designers in a series of workshops and camps on costume-making, textile use, and cultural aesthetics. The initiative transforms the pageant into a collaborative ecosystem — where candidates, designers, and cultural workers come together to shape a distinctly Pangasinan visual identity.

Backed by Governor Ramon “Mon-mon” V. Guico III and implemented through the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office, led by Maria Luisa A. Elduayan, in partnership with the Limgas na Pangasinan Creative Team, headed by Constantine B. Visperas, the project highlights other aspects of pageantry, making it more than spectacle, but as a vehicle for cultural production and economic opportunity.

The four-day Project Masanting: The First Pangasinan Designer’s Camp for Creative Costume Designers started on 14 March. The next phase was the Evening Gown Designers’ Camp on 20 March.

Beyond the crown

As Limgas na Pangasinan celebrates 50 years, it carries with it a legacy shaped by generations of women who have embodied grace, intelligence and public service. Yet this anniversary is not simply a look back — it is a redefinition.